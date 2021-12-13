Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $87.88 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of LPL Financial worth $87,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after buying an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 680,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA opened at $160.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.38. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.10.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.