Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 131,095 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.19% of Southwest Gas worth $46,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after purchasing an additional 278,521 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,145,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX opened at $68.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.41. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

