Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 940,363 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 316.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,237,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,363 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $256,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in NVIDIA by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $303.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $759.73 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

