Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35. 1,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 237,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTYX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

