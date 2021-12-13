Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Portaro purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $139,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.23. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

