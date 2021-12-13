Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 218.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 470.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $282.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

