Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up about 3.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $27,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.