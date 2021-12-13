VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,816 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up about 2.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of VeriSign worth $360,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,996,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 106,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $244.70 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.66.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,065 shares of company stock worth $9,477,611. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

