Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,508 shares of company stock valued at $60,662,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $226.66 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.