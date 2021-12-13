Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Down 6.3%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.71 and last traded at $121.08. Approximately 1,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 206,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Veritiv by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

