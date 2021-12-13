VerusCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.15 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 13th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $57.15 million and $25,189.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.91 or 0.08027995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.49 or 1.00179759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,774,509 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

