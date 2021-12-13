Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DSP. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Viant Technology has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

