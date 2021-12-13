Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 686.4% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2,830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,288 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCKA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,165. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.