VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CDL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.48. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,548. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.11% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.