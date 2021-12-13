VietNam (LON:VNH) Sets New 1-Year High at $348.00

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 347.70 ($4.61), with a volume of 67770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.54).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.69. The firm has a market cap of £103.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.08.

In other VietNam news, insider Philip Scales purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £10,184 ($13,504.84). Also, insider Damien Pierron acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,237.50 ($13,575.79). Insiders have purchased a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $3,025,550 over the last ninety days.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

