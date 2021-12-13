Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 6,700 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 16.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 35.3% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 118,039 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185 in the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

