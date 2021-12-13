Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 1,200 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Kelly Services worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James H. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $671.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

