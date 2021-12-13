Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 18,900 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $40,267,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 689,270 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $4,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cars.com by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 276,803 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

CARS opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 2.16. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.79.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

