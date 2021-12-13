Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.52 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

