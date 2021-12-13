Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $796,000 Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -100.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

