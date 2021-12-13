Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $761,000 in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDEN opened at $46.83 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The company had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

