Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 171,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of COLL opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

