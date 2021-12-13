Visor.Finance Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular exchanges. Visor.Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.56 million and approximately $393,330.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00038104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,535,412 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.