Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €257.07 ($288.84).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €180.34 ($202.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €187.21 and its 200-day moving average is €201.43.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.