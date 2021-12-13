Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a SEK 90 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a SEK 78 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volvo Car currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of 80.67.

NASDAQ VLVOF opened at 8.35 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 12 month low of 7.02 and a 12 month high of 8.65.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

