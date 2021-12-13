Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $22.77 or 0.00046540 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $432.64 million and $153.57 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00040092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.