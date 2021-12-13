W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $3.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year earnings of $19.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.38 to $19.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.50 to $24.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 over the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,940. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $514.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.