Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 52,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 87.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,656,000 after buying an additional 282,549 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 257,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.30. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

