Washington Trust Bank Has $1.39 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $181.80 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $158.56 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

