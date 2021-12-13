Washington Trust Bank Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,070,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 249,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 56,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific stock opened at $248.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.08 and its 200 day moving average is $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.