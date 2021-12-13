Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.93 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.58 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day moving average is $229.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

