Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $825,209.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

