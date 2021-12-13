Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/11/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

12/7/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

12/2/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

12/1/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

11/25/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

11/24/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

11/5/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

