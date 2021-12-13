Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ: MEDS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/11/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “
- 12/7/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/1/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/25/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/5/2021 – TRxADE HEALTH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.82.
TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.
