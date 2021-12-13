Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 12,359 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

