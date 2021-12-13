Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,584 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Xencor worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xencor by 335.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 468,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Xencor by 44.7% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 184.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 93,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -337.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

