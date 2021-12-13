Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,584 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Xencor worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xencor by 335.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 468,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Xencor by 44.7% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 184.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 93,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Xencor stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -337.90 and a beta of 0.74.
XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.
Xencor Profile
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
