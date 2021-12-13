Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,202 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of SmileDirectClub worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.48. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.