Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.87 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVF opened at $9.47 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

