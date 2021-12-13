Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.94 Million Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.54% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $403,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $57.97 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

