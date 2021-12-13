Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3 Million Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of iHeartMedia worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 111.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 179,805.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 237.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 179,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 72.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.90. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IHRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

