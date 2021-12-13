Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 120,351 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,351 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NMI by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NMI by 103,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in NMI by 47.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

