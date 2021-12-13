Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 104,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,544,000 after buying an additional 41,576 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

