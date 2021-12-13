West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,459,000 after buying an additional 121,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,438,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,901,000 after buying an additional 107,735 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,575,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,243,000 after buying an additional 342,613 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $160.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.18 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

