West Family Investments Inc. Invests $162,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 78,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

