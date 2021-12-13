West Family Investments Inc. Invests $208,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after buying an additional 267,892 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after buying an additional 192,323 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI stock opened at $277.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.64 and a 200-day moving average of $267.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

