West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.1% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.