West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,654 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

