West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,559 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.