West Family Investments Inc. Sells 4,217 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $95.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 32,974 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $3,132,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,976 shares of company stock worth $50,879,157. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

