Westpac Banking Corp Buys 261,015 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,015 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.26% of VICI Properties worth $44,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.