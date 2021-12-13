Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,344 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $50.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.